Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Alec Luhn warns that the potential consequences of the breakdown of the AMOC current include the release of far more of the carbon pollution that's already causing it to collapse. And Claudia Vorbeck points out that our current reliance on fossil fuels to produce fertilizer is unnecessary, with localized alternatives offering both a more secure supply and a reduced environmental impact.
- Sabrina Tavernise notes that opposition to data centres has become one of the most universal areas of bipartisan agreement in the U.S. And Brian Merchant examines what the organizing against data centres may presage in the wider political system.
- Alissa Quart discusses how fear and uncertainty have been propagated and weaponized by the corporations who are able to profit from them. And Johnnie Kallas et al. examine the reduction in strike activity which has seen American workers do less to assert their power over exploitative employers.
- Finally, Althia Raj discusses how Mark Carney has forgotten - or at least chosen to ignore - the progressive voters who lent their support to elect him. The Star's editorial board highlights how Carney's plans for privatization serve nobody's purposes but those of corporate wealth extractors. And Lucy Hamilton offers similar observations from Australia, where a nominally progressive governing party is mostly using its power to cater to the wealthy few.
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