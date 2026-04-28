Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Brian Platt and Christine Dobby discuss the corporate ethos shared by Mark Carney and the business elites benefiting from his actions in power. The CCPA examines how the Carney Libs are at best repackaging old ideas as new initiatives, and at worst planning to spend massive amounts of public money to further exacerbate inequality. Akash Ramaswamy points out that the Libs' plan to give preferred corporations a get-out-of-regulation-free card only serves to create unfairness and uncertainty. And Gabriela Calugay-Casuga reports on the Libs' attempt to overturn a human rights ruling aimed at remedying racial discrimination in the federal public service.
- Meanwhile, David Macdonald laments how Carney's cuts to foreign aid are ending any pretense that Canada is a "helpful fixer" on the international scene rather than a cynical opportunist.
- David Climenhaga points out how Danielle Smith is planning to use public funds to propagandize against reality. And Joel Dryden's look at the predictors of support for Alberta separatism reveals the fact that the few people wanting to separate are disproportionately those who have high incomes they can't manage responsibly.
- Finally, Ed Zitron confirms that the economics of AI remain laughable at best, as some of its most central actors start to acknowledge they have no realistic path to make money (or serve any useful purpose). And angryea notes that the ultimate motivation behind AI is contempt for users and the general public.
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