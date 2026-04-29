Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Jonathan Watts and Fiona Harvey report on Gustavo Petro's warning about the dangers of accepting suicidal petropolitics. And Laura Paddison discusses how the fossil fuel sector is swimming in profits thanks to the global chaos and violence being stoked by its political puppets.
- Ajit Niranjan writes about this spring's record heat wave in northern Europe and its connection to wildfires and unprecedented ocean warming. And Anita Hofschneider points out that while Indigenous peoples are often on the front lines in facing the effects of the climate crisis, they're severely underresourced in being able to respond.
- Fran Rimrod and Evelyn Manfield discuss how renewable energy and batteries are managing to more than cover the additional power required by extreme heat in Australia. AFP reports on France's plan to phase out fossil fuels entirely in under 25 years, while Jan Rosenow points out how Europe as a whole has a clear path (and obvious motivation) to end its fossil fuel dependency in all sectors - even as our government plans to burn still more public money to subsidize export expansion. And Joshua Pearce notes that several states are ahead of any Canadian jurisdiction in enabling small-scale, plus-and-play solar to reduce both power costs and grid strain.
- Damien Gayle reports on new research showing that exposure to air pollution in the course of pregnancy tends to result in slower child speech development.
- Finally, Evan Greer highlights the need for youth to be able to get informed and organized online. And Michael Geist points out the multiple reasons why the age-based social media bans being pushed across the political spectrum by Canadian provinces are ill-advised.
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