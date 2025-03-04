Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Grace Blakely discusses the prospect of democratizing finance as the needed antidote to the concentration of wealth and power. And Stephen Eisenman writes about the deadly effects of greed - though too late to avert the imposition of a Trump regime whose sole principles are that and vindictiveness.
- On that front, Spencer Woodman reports on the expectation that the IRS will stop auditing wealthy people due to purely ideological cuts. Stephanie Kelton notes that any risk to the long-term health of Social Security is the result of the rich refusing to pay their fair share - even as recipients face an immediate risk of benefit disruptions due to the wanton destruction of the civil service. Don Moynihan writes that DOGE's latest casualties include the 18F government tech unit which was the public's defence against being exploited by outside contractors. And Ryan Cooper discusses how Elon Musk's chocie to put USAID through the wood chipper represents a death sentence for millions of people and a victory for communicable diseases generally.
- Paul Krugman writes that part of Trump's loathing of Canada arises from his disdain for decency. Bethany Lindsay and Zak Vescera analyze how much Canadian public money is being lavished on Elon Musk as his regime attacks our sovereignty. David Climenhaga chimes in on the value of reversing intellectual property concessions as part of our response to the Trump tariffs. And David Moscrop looks more generally at the opportunities available to us as we face the need to decouple from a dying empire.
- Finally, Warren Mabee and Balie Walker point out that we've been going backwards in any clean energy transition. Justin Mikulka discusses how the fossil fuel sector had little left but a bluff to squeeze out short-term profit through a pump-and-dump scheme. And Brett Christophers notes that BP's backtracking on renewable energy only shows that we can't trust corporations to be anything but intractable obstacles to needed progress.
