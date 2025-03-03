All for ourselves, and nothing for other people, seems, in every age of the world, to have been the vile maxim of the masters of mankind.
Monday, March 03, 2025
The choice of fights
Needless to say, Canada's federal polling has taken a substantial turn over the past couple of months. And it shouldn't come as much surprise that the Lib griping that Jagmeet Singh should sacrifice his own party to save Justin Trudeau has given way to demands that he step down as the NDP's leader now that Trudeau's departure has given the Libs an adrenaline boost.
So let's take a look at what the NDP's path forward looks to be in advance of what could be an imminent election - and where the Libs have left some room to maneuver.
To start with, it's well and good to brand Singh as a "fighter" at a moment when public sentiment is strongly in favour of standing up for Canada against foreign threats:
And I'll echo Tom Parkin's view that there's an opening to engage in that fight from the left in comparison to Mark Carney. But it's worth noting what opportunities there are to do that - particularly when it comes to U.S. relations which stand to be a dominant component of our political scene for the foreseeable future.
So far, Singh has distinguished himself from the Libs on at least one point worth making, pointing out that we don't need to be willing hosts to a president bent on attacking our sovereignty (while Trudeau claims that pretending Trump is a good-faith actor is somehow the "responsible" course of action). But that's just one of numerous examples where the Libs have defaulted to a position heavy on normalcy bias which is ripe for a challenge.
No, Canada shouldn't be pushing plans for tariffs against other countries in the hope that selling out the rest of the world will get us on the inside of a U.S. tariff wall.
No, we shouldn't be playing along with the idea of still more fossil fuel pipelines which only exacerbate the system of petropolitics that helped build the right-wing political machine on both sides of the border.
And no, we shouldn't let ourselves be bullied into throwing money at U.S. military contractors to meet arbitrary targets within a defence structure which doesn't appear to be protecting us anymore in any event.
These are just a few of the areas where the Libs have been entirely willing to play along with some of Trump's most dangerous plans (and where the Cons will only demand even worse). And the only sure thing under Trump's rule is that there will be a never-ending supply of similar headlines and provocations.
That in turn means that a party committed to opposing U.S. overreach and anti-social action will have no lack of opportunities to present that theme to the public. But what's been missing so far is a concerted plan to take up the fight - and the greatest risk for the NDP at this point is the wrongful sense that Carney's minimal resistance is enough.
