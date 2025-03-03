Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Alberto Toscano and Brenna Bhandar discuss how the new Trump regime is governing based on the business model of a slumlord. Joshua Zeitz writes about the rise of another gilded age, while Robert Reich points out how that's reflected in the ownership of the media. Joey Roulette and Valerie Volcovici report on the firing of employees working on managing satellite traffic in space, while Andrew Perez and Asawin Suebsaeng expose the direct order to steal FAA money for Elon Musk's Starlink. And Rebecca Solnit notes that there's reason to think the arrogance and selfishness of the Trump regime will ultimately backfire.
- Taylor Noakes writes that Canada needs to be reorienting its foreign relations away from reliance on the U.S., including by disinviting Trump from the upcoming G7 summit to work on an alternative. And Andrew Phillips questions why the federal government isn't working on a plan to buy Canadian even as the public unites behind the principle.
- Alexandra Tempus offers a reminder that there's no escape from the threat of a climate breakdown, even as John Woodside notes that the firehose of fossil fuel propaganda is putting a dent in public recognition of climate change.
- David Wallace-Wells discusses how the most cautious people have been right about COVID-19 all along. And Kathryn Bromwich reports on the long COVID patients who are facing severely shortened lifespans and compromised standards of living due to a disease which has largely been excised from any policy discussion, while the Radiological Society of America highlights new research showing hidden lung abnormalities in children with long COVID.
- Finally, Stephanie Soucheray discusses new CDC data showing severe brain damage appearing in chidlren who died of the flu. And Suzanne O'Sullivan writes about the rise of mental health and behavioural conditions - albeit while going out of her way to argue to ignore them rather than recognizing that they require assessment and support.
