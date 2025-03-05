Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- George Monbiot discusses the nihilism behind the new Trump regime which seems positively eager to see the world burn, while Jessica Wildfire writes that the super-rich aren't under any illusion that our current path of planetary destruction is remotely sustainable. And Andy Kroll chimes in on the reality that Elon Musk's main focus is on allowing himself and other tycoons to enrich themselves without paying taxes (or following regulations to protect the public), while Adam Bonica notes that there too the effect is ultimately harmful even for the wealth hoarders whose interest is supposedly being served.
- Benjamin Hart interviews Steven Levitsky about the reality that Trump's attacks on democracy have been even more severe than even his strongest critics predicted. And Mike Masnick discusses how it's impossible to comment on technology issues (among other topics) without a close examination of the politics of Trump's authoritarianism.
- Ian Welsh discusses how Trump has ended the era of American hegemony. Paris Marx points out the need for the rest of the world to both channel its activity around the U.S., and ensure appropriate consequences for Trump's bad-faith dealings. Andrew Coyne comments on the inescapable conclusion that Trump's aims include trying to destroy Canada, while Allan Woods writes that we have no choice but to work on reducing our vulnerability to capricious U.S. action. And Cam Holmstrom argues against any "middle ground" concessions which would sacrifice our ability to protect our own interests while leaving Trump tariffs in place.
- Meanwhile, Max Fawcett points out how right-wing politicians are glaringly failing to meet the moment by recognizing any need for solidarity. And Eric Ham notes that the business lobby also remains conspicuously absent in speaking up for Canada.
- Xiaodan Pan, Benny Mantin and Martin Dresner discuss what to expect - and what people can do to prepare - in the face of what looks to be an indefinite trade war. Ed Silverman talks to Richard Gold about the potential to suspend patents and other intellectual property monopolies as part of Canada's response to tariffs. Nathaniel Denaro points to Mexico's plan for industrialization and modernization as a far more viable course of action than limiting our own "country-building" to corporate giveaways, while both Chris Severson-Baker and John Woodside highlight how a transition to clean energy can both reduce our dependence on the U.S. and set up a more resilient economy. And Peter MacLeod makes the case for a civil defence force to provide security against both foreign threats and other foreseeable emergencies.
- Finally, Kate Ravilious reports on new research showing that the effects of the climate breakdown include reducing the absorption of carbon dioxide by plants. Alex Fitzpatrick notes that climate change is also leading to a longer allergy season. And Damian Carrington reports on a new study showing that half of all carbon dioxide pollution can be traced to 36 major fossil fuel companies.
