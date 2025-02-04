Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Brian Beutler makes the effort to classify the crises created by the new Trump administration as well as the available responses. Jeet Heer discusses Elon Musk's coup against crucial parts of the U.S. state., while Nathan Tankus goes into detail about the dangers of his control over payments and financial information through the Treasury. And David Dayen reports on the shutdown of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the offence of giving people a fighting chance against corporate abuses.
- A.R. Moxon writes that any organized response will need to start at the popular level as the government apparatus is rendered incapable of responding to anything other than Donald Trump's fascist diktats, while the opposition in Congress refuses to meaningfully oppose an authoritarian regime. Jonathan Last points out the role money can play in forcing Trump's hand at times - with his reversal on tariffs against Canada in the wake of financial upheaval looking like an important example.
- Seth Klein notes that any further threats against Canada will demand a response based on the U.S.' reliance on fossil fuels. And Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood and Marc Lee offer some additional creative suggestions.
- Alex Himelfarb discusses how the conflation of austerity with "common sense" results in a meaner and less responsive form of politics. And Emma Paling examines the programs which are at the most risk if Pierre Poilievre ever gets the chance to impose his version on Canada.
- Finally, Jen St. Denis talks to Avi Lewis about the prospect of a government that serves the interests of the general public - including by ending the sense of powerlessness that comes from leaving the availability of housing and basic necessities to corporate interests.
