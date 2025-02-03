Monday Morning Links

- Jessica Wildfire discusses how the Trump/Musk administration is meeting or exceeding the most damning predictions, while Ian Dunt points out the similar pattern following from Brexit as the same anti-social right undermined the public interest in the UK. Timothy Snyder writes about the effects of government based on the logic of destruction, while Taya Graham interviews Stephen Janis about the acceleration of the U.S.' decline already in progress. And Ezra Klein highlights the dangers of trusting Trump's false claims to dictatorial authority, while Thom Hartmann rightly calls out the seizure of invented power as a form of treason.
- Alex Kirshner interviews Ed Zitron about the dystopian future we'll face if tech tycoons get their way. Caleb Ecarma and Judd Legum report on the pillaging of Americans' personal information in government data banks by Elon Musk and his incel cultists, while Mike Masnick notes that Musk is following the playbook which destroyed Twitter in dealing with the U.S.' state apparatus.
- Stephen Marche writes that Trump's threats to conquer Canada will come to nothing (at least as long as we don't let his apologists dictate our response), while David Moscrop comments on the type of nationalism which will best defend Canada's identity as a country capable of recognizing and improving upon its own failings. Adam King argues that the lesson to be drawn from Trump is to confirm the longstanding need to become less tied to the U.S. Blayne Haggart notes that nothing that happens with the current round of tariffs will change the reality that the U.S. is an unreliable actor, while Stewart Prest sets out some principles to deal with that lack of trust and credibility (including the need for other countries to work together). Jennifer Robson discusses how the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic offers lessons in how to structure supports in the wake of a tariff war, with a key consideration being to support workers' livelihood rather than to funnel money to businesses. And in another analogy to the pandemic, Nora Loreto offers a warning that we can fully expect unscrupulous businesses to profiteer off of the imposition of tariffs.
- Luke LeBrun reports on the labour movement's call to hit back hard against Trump's attack on Canada, while the Climate Action Network sets out a civil society response looking to put people first and build resilience. Taylor Noakes discusses how Canada's long-term defence is best served by investing in a climate army. And Evan Scrimshaw notes that the corruption of the Trump regime sets up opportunities for a targeted response against his cronies.
- Finally, Lois Ross discusses how the Libs have chosen to allow for still more concentration of wealth and power in the agricultural sector through a corporate merger. And Maura Forrest reports on new research showing that Canadian preschoolers get more than half of their calorie intake from ultra-processed foods.
