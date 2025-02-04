On guardrails

There seems to be a general (and rightful) consensus that Elon Musk's demand to eliminate all regulations as a baseline position is high on the list of his unauthorized plans, based solely on libertarian fervour and wilful ignorance, which stand to create catastrophic risks for the American public.
But if we recognize that compulsive deregulation is one of the most obvious and dangerous symptoms of antisocial corporatist disease, shouldn't we also recognize that it's worth defending our governments' ability to enact protections in the public interest - rather than using Trump's administration as an excuse to subject ourselves to the same type of presumption that all regulations should be invalid in Canada?
[Edit: fixed wording.]
