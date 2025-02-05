Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Tim Snyder calls out the coup in progress as unelected lackeys take over major elements of the U.S.' government, while Jamelle Bouie rightly makes the case that the damage being done to the U.S.' constitutional order by the combination of a power-mad executive and fully compliant legislative branch is irreversible. Elizabeth Popp Berman discusses how unilateral control over government payments by an unelected political crony represents the end of any pretense of democracy, while David Dayen points out the flagrant illegality of Elon Musk's usurpation of that power. Jill Filipovic writes about the Trump administration's scheme to asset-strip the U.S. government.
- Robert Reich writes that the point of Trump's trade posturing is to demonstrate a willingness to punish anybody who doesn't bow before him. Kaylin Hamilton discusses the futility of limiting opposition to demands for civility which ultimately serve only to further empower those already in control. And Greg Sargent interviews Andy Craig about the options that are available to meaningfully respond - including loud protest backed by every available action.
- Paresh Dave and Caroline Haskins report that Google's place within the new authoritarian regime includes reversing a policy which previously prohibited its AI from being used for weapons and surveillance. Oliver Milman reports on the state of fear among scientists as all accurate information about climate change is purged from official sources. And Jeff Tollefson points out the impending clash between a regime insistent on pushing dirty fossil fuels to enrich a major donor group, and a transition to more affordable clean energy already in progress.
- Pete McMartin discusses why Canada and other countries aren't about to ignore or forget the U.S.' bullying even if some immediate threats are being delayed, while Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean comments on the warnings we've received against future reliance on the U.S. Crawford Kilian's proposed resistance against Trump's extortion includes building closer international ties while treating collaborators' brands as toxic. Paul Wells makes the case for applying our own tariffs rather than letting Trump continue to make threats with apparent impunity. And Heather McPherson discusses what a principled and courageous foreign policy would properly include.
- Finally, Gaby Hinsliff writes that no country can afford to appease or encourage a regime which is willing to wreck the world. And Andy Bounds reports on the EU's ability to target tech giants and intellectual property monopolies as part of an anti-coercion response.
No comments:
Post a Comment