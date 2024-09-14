Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Seth Wynes et al. survey climate scientists about their expectations for global climate policy - and it's telling that there's no apparent optimism about anything being accomplished until half a century down the road.
- Rickman et al. examine how banks are continuing to lend immense amounts of money for fossil fuel extraction and development - even as they know that action makes it impossible to meet the world's Paris targets. Josephine Moulds and Wil Crisp expose how Citigroup helped funnel billions to the UAE's state oil company while avoiding counting the loan against its climate commitments. And Dara Kerr reports on Elon Musk's plan to operate a massive, highly-polluting AI supercomputer in Memphis with no regard for residents who have already faced generations of environmental racism.
- Meanwhile, Zoe Kleinman discusses Stephen Fry's observation that Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have polluted the information ecosystem at least as much as any industrial operation has ever polluted the physical environment. Marc Edge argues that the developing Russian disinformation scandal could turn the tide against Pierre Poilievre and the party benefiting from Vladimir Putin's favour. And Freddy Brewster reports on J.D. Vance's plans to trash any remaining restrictions against full and unaccountable private ownership of the U.S.' political system.
- Finally, the Pandemic Acountability Index examines the gendered impacts of COVID-19, including a disproportionate burden on women already stuck with unpaid care responsibilities. And Matthew Kupfer reports on the numerous social ills caused by the federal government's decision to order employees back to their offices.
No comments:
Post a Comment