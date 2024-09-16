Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Ajit Niranjan reports on the extreme flooding in numerous cities in central Europe as a harbinger of the effect of a climate breakdown in progress. Shannon Sims reports on the similar example of Lake Charles, Louisiana, which has been battered by increasingly severe storms over the past two decades. And Chris Hatch discusses how another summer of extreme weather hasn't resulted in public engagement on the importance of climate change as an issue.
- Syed Shams and Sudipta Bose discuss how business investment in climate policy produces superior economic performance and reduced risk. But Justin Villamil reports on BlackRock's cynical choice (in common with much of the financial sector) to feign climate concern while planning to keep shoveling funding toward dirty energy.
- Xiaoli Li reports on the recognition by environmental groups that a narrow focus on consumer carbon pricing falls far short of the mark in developing a meaningful climate change policy - particularly when it's paired with approvals or even subsidies for fossil fuel expansion. Thomas Pedersen discusses how the Libs have undermined public support for a rebated carbon tax on a national scale, while Shannon Waters notes that what was once a multi-party consensus in B.C. has been caught in the federal crossfire. And Carl Meyer reports on the Moe government's methane policy which continues to be based on wishful thinking and non-reporting rather than actual measurements.
- Isabel O'Brien reports on the immense gap between the carbon pollution reported by large AI data centres, and the 662% higher amount actually emitted. And Sean Patrick Cooper reports on the additional harms frequently inflicted by data centres on surrounding communities.
- Adam King discusses how the Libs are finding new ways to undermine the right to strike - using administrative powers rather than legislation to avoid having to answer for a back-to-work bill.
- Finally, Rose LeMay observes that "sanewashing" is as much an element of Canada's political media as the U.S.' - and that the public is ill-served when journalists try to make the likes of Pierre Poilievre sound more reasonable than they are.
