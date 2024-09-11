Wednesday Afternoon Links

- Fiona Harvey reports on the G20's apparent plans to back away from even the aspiration of transitioning away from fossil fuels to preserve a liveable environment, while Perry Parks writes that journalists have a duty not to pretend that preventable climate catastrophe is a value-neutral issue.
- Adam Morton reports on the continued disappearance of Antarctic sea ice, while the University of Reading examines how our weather is set to become more extreme over the coming decades. And Ilana Cohen and Thea Sebastian discuss the behavioural consequences of extreme heat, including a foreseeable spike in violence.
- Luke LeBrun reports on the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance's call for Canada's parliamentary study into foreign interference to pick up on Russia's sponsorship of the alt-right, while Max Fawcett notes that Vladimir Putin's useful idiots are readily visible and identifiable in Canadian politics and media. And Paul Willcocks takes note of the BC Conservatives' authoritarian attacks on journalists who have the gall to report on public postings and statements from their candidates and core staff.
- Meanwhile, Maya Oppenheim discusses how misogyny has been deployed as a gateway form of hatred and discrimination to recruit men to the far right.
- Finally, Veronique Sioufi points out that the temporary foreign workers facing modern-day slavery are the victims of Canada's system which deprives them of any meaningful rights. And Kim Siever discusses the need to look beyond unionizing capitalist entities, and instead plan for collective structures to guide our economic and social decisions.
