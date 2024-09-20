Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Steve Hanley discusses how a climate breakdown would result in the destruction of any other social and political goals which might otherwise be achieved. Scott Forbes writes that the foreseeable consequences of the climate crisis make it impossible to shrug off denialism in theory or practice. And Laura Paddison highlights how the rapid melting of the Thwaites Glacier could cause it to collapse - and produce a massive sea level rise - far sooner than previously anticipated.
- James Norman points out the environmental dangers of soft plastics - but also the availability of alternatives if we can be bothered to pursue them. And Umair Irfan discusses how solar power - both on its own and in combination with battery storage - is spreading faster and more effectively than projected, making continued reliance on fossil fuel energy a waste in terms of short-term costs even leaving aside the need to preserve a habitable environment.
- Brandon Vigliarolo reports on FTC Chair Lina Khan's recognition that people deserve protection from corporate data harvesting. Cory Doctorow writes about the reality that few if any mass-produced consumer goods meet such basic standards as not engaging in gratuitious surveillance or not being subject to remote termination in the name of increased profits. And Jason Koebler notes that one project seeking to analyze human language usage has shut down due to the reality that online content is now irreparably polluted by AI spam.
- Jake Johnson reports on new research showing that the U.S.' profit-driven health care system continues to be more expensive and less effective than any alternatives. And Christina Frangou notes that Pierre Poilievre refuses to talk about the health care privatization favoured by his party and its corporate backers - making it clear that he doesn't want to be held to the slightest commitment to preserve a public health care system.
- Finally, Kaelyn Lynch points out how the symptoms of severe long COVID may make it impossible for people to access care. Jamie Ducharme writes about the growing evidence that COVID-19 has done widespread cognitive damage. And Rieza Soelaeman et al. find that a strong majority of U.S. adults want to be updated on COVID levels and are prepared to take protective steps when they know there's a high risk - making it all the more inexcusable that the basic information needed to give effect to that desire to help has mostly been scrapped.
No comments:
Post a Comment