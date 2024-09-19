Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Bob Berwyn discusses new research showing that existing climate models may underestimate the tendency toward extremes in water levels - including both floods and droughts. Moina Spooner highlights how Africa is facing particularly severe climate impacts (while having played little role in causing the crisis), while Bruno Kalouaz examines the rapid melting of glaciers in central Asia. And Naomi Oreskes writes about the Arctic Seed Vault as an example of adaptation which is failing due to its reliance on conditions which are now a thing of the past.
- Judi Rever discusses how Canadian forestry policy favouring corporate interests and monocultural replanting has exacerbated the danger of wildfires. And Matt Price notes that Canada's banks and high-wealth individuals are doing nothing but obstructing climate action even when presented with proposals to incorporate the reality of climate change into organizational planning.
- Sharon Lerner reports on the Trump administration's suppression of research showing the harms caused by industrial chemicals and systematic reprisals against the scientists who dared to report accurate information. And Leah Borts-Kuperman and Urbi Khan report on Ontario's choice to allow a company with a history of exposing residential areas to ethylene oxide to treat itself as "lower-risk" and self-report its environmental impact.
- Max Fawcett discusses how unmanageable housing costs (particularly for renters) are at the root of voter discontent with the Libs, while James Hardwick offers a reminder that inescapable consumer debt is an integral part of the financial sector's business model. And Jessica Corbett reports on the bill being proposed by Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez and Tina Smith to develop a solution on the scale of the U.S.' housing crisis by establishing a national social housing authority with a mandate to ensure everybody has an affordable home.
- Robert Reich highlights how the U.S.' economy is set up to serve only the narrow interests of CEOs and especially-wealthy shareholders over the general population. The Canadian Health Coalition points out that Canadian voters are placing a high value on pharmacare and investment in health workers. And Jim Stanford discusses the importance of valuing public-sector work - rather than treating it solely as a cost as corporate mouthpieces tend to do.
- Finally, Timothy Caulfield offers an alarming look into Pierre Poilievre's conspiracy vortex. And Stephen Magusiak discusses the latest example of every right-wing accusation being a confession, as Poilievre and other prominent Con-connected politicians are actively seeking to indoctrinate students with Ted Byfield's legacy of bigotry, oppression and manufactured grievance.
