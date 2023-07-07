Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Emma Goldberg et al. study how the end of COVID-19 protections in China predictably gave rise to a swift and extensive outbreak. And Michelle Gamage reports on the push to ensure kids in British Columbia schools aren't avoidably exposed this fall, while Mark Lieberman discusses the reality that schools are among the many workplaces still reeling from the lasting effects of long COVID on workers.
- Sascha Pare and Carolyn Gramling each report on the unprecedented melting of Antarctic sea ice among the ubiquitous indicators of a climate breakdown in process. And Stacey Priestley, Andy Baker and Pauline Treble write about the exhaustion of western Australian groundwater as a product of climate change.
- Gamage also reports on updates to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act - while noting that it still falls short of addressing the long-term effects of historical pollution and environmental racism.
- Oliver Milman exposes the "double agent" lobbyists who are simultaneously representing the carbon pollution industry and clients seeking to claim to be climate-friendly.
- Finally, Denis Campbell discusses how the UK Cons have locked the National Health Service into a death spiral of eroding care due to their hostility toward public employees - and the parallels to most Canadian provinces are painfully obvious.
No comments:
Post a Comment