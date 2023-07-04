Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Jerry White discusses how the wealthiest few have continued to amass obscene riches in the first half of 2023 despite occasional rumblings about requiring them to contribute to the common good.
- Paul Fauteux points out that fossil fuel pushers have used trade agreements to block measures to subordinate any attempt to combat climate change to their insistence on using the atmosphere as a carbon dumping ground in the name of extracting profits. AFP reports on research showing that the growing list of risks underestimated in current climate assumptions includes the potential for severe and widespread harvest failures. And Adam McKay highlights the reasons not to let minimizers and denialists claim that the appropriate response to existential risk is to calm down and keep up the status quo.
- Jim Mandeville discusses the widespread support among Canadians for communities which are more resilient to climate risks. And Henry Grabar points out that communities built around people rather than cars and suburbs produce both an improved local standard of living and a lower carbon footprint.
- Ned Carter Miles reports on the accidental discovery of a process to generate electricity from humidity in the air.
- Finally, Ashna Hurynag reports on the British Medical Association's recognition that a large number of doctors are unable to carry their normal workloads due to the lingering effects of long COVID. Which naturally means the UK Con government is laser-focused on ensuring that migrant children don't have a single moment of joy while being treated as chattel.
