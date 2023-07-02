Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Seth Borenstein writes that we shouldn't treat constant wildfires as an exceptional event since we can expect them to be the norm for decades to come. The Straits Times reports that the wildfires are both a consequence and cause of climate disaster, as they're spewing higher amounts of carbon pollution than ever recorded. And Matthew Rosza writes that there's no end in sight to either the fires, or the smoke they're spreading across the continent.
- Meanwhile, Andreas Sieber points out that it's readily possible to finance a just transition by charging fossil fuel magnates a fraction of the costs they're imposing on the planet. But Jody MacPherson discusses how Danielle Smith's UCP continues to want to exacerbate the damage of carbon pollution - and avoid any move to a cleaner or more sustainable economy - for as long as possible.
- Pete Evans reports on the findings of Canada's Competition Bureau that the grocery industry is indeed made up of a small number of corporations with inordinate power to fix prices and extract profits - however obvious that already seemed to everybody whose paycheque doesn't depend on pretending otherwise.
- Finally, Rupert Neate reports on the warning from Patriotic Millionaires UK to uber-wealthy people at an investment conference that their extraction of riches is destabilizing society at large - though I wouldn't hold out much hope the result will be anything other than an increase in the amount of money spent trying to distance the rich from the rest of us.
No comments:
Post a Comment