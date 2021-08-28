Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Crawford Kilian takes note of new research showing that the Delta variant of COVID-19 produces more severe outcomes (including increased hospitalization rates) even taking into account its increased transmissibility. And the New York Times looks into one example of the variant infecting students and families in a California classroom.
- Meanwhile, Guy Quenneville reports on the projections which suggest Saskatchewan will soon be seeing upwards of 300 new cases per day due to the Moe government's choice to let the Delta variant run rampant. And UCP House Leader Nathan Neudorf has come out and admitted that his party's plan is to try to maximize how many people get infected as soon as possible, while Timm Bruch reports on UCP MLA Angela Pitt's lobbying to actually ban employers from implementing vaccination policies.
- Damian Carrington reports on new research on the connection between increased air pollution and harm to mental health.
- Finally, David Moscrop rightly points out that we can't expect capitalists to protect us from the harm done by capitalism. And Katie Way highlights the increased recognition of the importance of unions in protecting workers' interests.
