Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- David Climenhaga discusses how Jason Kenney's detachment from the reality of COVID is leading to disaster for Alberta. Marilou Gagnon and Damien Contandriopoulos point out how even the beginning of the fourth wave is overwhelming health care workers in British Columbia. Andre Picard highlights the need for vaccine mandates to have meaningful consequences, while Rob Vanstone implores the Saskatchewan Roughriders to follow most of their fellow CFL franchises in mandating vaccines for their crowds.
- Emily Mullin writes about the effect of COVID-19 on the brain, while Alison Escalante discusses the effects of long COVID in children. And Kristen Brown and Rebecca Torrence highlight the need not to assume we know more than we do about an ongoing pandemic - particularly when the downside risks of presuming we're safer than we are loom so large.
- Rachel Gilmore points out the gap between anti-deficit hysteria and the realities of public finances. Adam Tooze discusses the need to criticize wasteful war spending not as a matter of limited resources, but as a matter of grossly misplaced priorities and the creation of harmful power structures. And Isaac Stanley-Becker notes that U.S.' COVID response has been turned into a cash cow for corporate consultancies rather than focusing on public health.
- Rebecca Solnit challenges the attempts of the fossil fuel sector to make the fight on climate change a matter of individual carbon footprints rather than corporate and governmental structures.
- Finally, Umair Haque writes about the increasing influence of gleeful ignorance masquerading as enlightenment.
