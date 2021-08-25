Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Rhianna Schmunk reports on British Columbia's application of a reinstated mask mandate. And Cameron MacLean reports on Manitoba's plan for both mask and vaccine requirements. But Adam Hunter finds no willingness whatsoever from the Moe government to acknowledge the cresting fourth wave, or do anything to keep people safe and healthy. Which is to say that it's well worth listening as Sarath Peiris makes the case for medical health officers to be fully independent to ensure that political motivations don't override public health.
- Walker Bragman and David Sirota discuss how the refusal of employers to accommodate workers explains a substantial portion of the unvaccinated population in the U.S. And Brett Bundale talks to workers about their reasons for not flocking to low-paying and unsafe jobs in the restaurant industry.
- Sara Mojtehedzadeh reports on the Ontario labour ministry's policy of ignoring the science behind COVID-19 in order to pretend workers are safe in obvious outbreak hotspots. Meanwhile, in case there was any doubt the state has taken the side of COVID, Francine Kopun reports on the death cultists harassing a restaurant owner who cared enough to implement a vaccination requirement - along with the refusal of police to do anything about an actual danger to the public.
- Kwame McKenzie makes the case for a national plan to support mental health - starting with the social determinants of health which are necessary for psychological well-being.
- Finally, Eric Posner calls out the fallacious assumption that corporate decision-making is more efficient than that of elected governments.
