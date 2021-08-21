Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- The Globe and Mail's editorial board discusses the need for far more Canadians to be vaccinated as part of any realistic plan to stop a calamitous fourth wave of COVID. And Marcus Gee writes that we're at the point where vaccine mandates are an entirely reasonable option, while Moira Wyton notes that it would be far more practical to set new baseline requirements before the start of the school year than after it's begun. But Kendall Latimer reports on the choice of Scott Moe - and everybody else responsible for keeping Saskatchewan healthy - to run and hide when action to protect the public is most needed.
- Meanwhile, Andrew Kurjata and Shelley Joyce report on the health care workers fleeing their work as they face increasingly preposterous demands.
- Christian Duttmann et al. study the reallocative effects of the introduction of a national minimum wage in Germany, and find a litany of positive outcomes: no loss of employment, increased wages, and the redeployment of workers to higher-paying and more-productive work.
- Finally, Chen Zhou asks when Canada's actions and policy choices will come within shouting distance of its rhetoric when it comes to fighting climate change. And Kate Yoder discusses the long-overdue transition toward media coverage which treats the climate breakdown as the undisputed problem it is, rather than going out of its way to bothsides an existential crisis for humanity.
