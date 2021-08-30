Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Tzvi Joffre reports on the C.1.2 COVID variant which is confirming that the threat posed by the coronavirus continues to change and spread. And Emily Willingham comments on the importance of masks in schools to protect schools and individual health alike.
- David Climenhaga points out the perils facing Alberta due to Jason Kenney's utter abdication of any leadership role in a pandemic, while Paul Parks discusses how Alberta's health care system is already in dire straits before the worst of the fourth wave crests. And health care workers in both Alberta and Saskatchewan are rightly calling for public health measures to ensure they (and vulnerable populations) don't face impossible burdens due to irresponsible governments and selfish individuals alike.
- Meanwhile, Erica Ifill discusses how the pandemic has changed the nature of work - and the need for Canada's political leaders to start addressing the structural stresses it's placed on already-vulnerable populations.
- Justin Mikulka highlights how "blue hydrogen" is nothing but the latest attempt to greenwash the fossil fuel sector's continued spewing of carbon pollution into our atmosphere. And Kayah George writes that the Trans-Mountain Pipeline represents a genocide against the Tsleil-Waututh people in addition to a suicidal bet for its funders and insurers.
- Finally, Zena Selam reports on the miserable end to Khaleel Seivwright's efforts to build shelters for homeless people in Toronto, as the City has used its power to stop him from doing so rather than to ensure that the needs of its citizens are met.
