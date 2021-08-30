Elxn44 Roundup

The latest from Canada's federal election campaign.
- Charlie Pinkerton reminds us of the need to ensure that any party seeking power addresses the ongoing opioid crisis.
- David Akin offers a comparison between the major national parties in addressing Indigenous inclusion and issues - with the NDP ranking head and shoulders above the Libs and Cons on both counts.
- Rosie DiManno discusses how the Libs have systematically squandered the polling lead which was supposed to have justified precipitating an election in the first place. And Robin Sears writes about the growing distance between Justin Trudeau and anything even remotely resembling the politics of hope.
- Meanwhile, Martin McMahon reports on the Vancouver Lib candidate who can't even remember how many properties he's flipped in capitalizing on the housing crisis which the Libs claim to want to solve.
- Finally, Christopher Reynolds points out how Jagmeet Singh's political life follows from an extended history of care for the people around him.
