Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Ivan Semeniuk writes about the changing COVID-19 pandemic as the primary threat becomes the spread of variants which weren't known or accounted for in the development of current vaccines.
- Christine Freethy discusses the experience of seeing a family member among the faces in an anti-mask crowd - including the question it raises as to how to encourage those close to us to act responsibly. And V comments on the disaster patriarchy which has used the pandemic as an opportunity to exploit and control women.
- Nicholas Lemann writes about the battle over the treatment of business which played out through the 1960s and 1970s - and the consequences of the choice to prioritize consumerism over the well-being of people which ultimately left powerful corporate bodies with little organized opposition.
- Daniel Alpert points out that many Americans are understandably electing not to accept unliveable wages and working conditions as the price of a return to work. And Anders Melin and Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou write about the workers choosing to leave jobs rather than losing the ability to work from home to the whims of inflexible employers.
- Finally, John Michael McGrath points out that we can't plausibly treat residential schools and other systemic discrimination against Indigenous people as merely a footnote to be left in the past. And Shreya Kalra examines the many options to reduce racialized poverty which the Libs are tragically neglecting.
No comments:
Post a Comment