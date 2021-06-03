Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Max Fawcett writes about Jason Kenney's reckless wager of countless lives in the unlikely hope that a Stampede can save his political hide. And Bartley Kives writes that while Manitoba may finally be seeing case counts drop following its devastating third wave, it's still facing severe demands on its health care system.
- Linda McQuaig discusses how Bill Gates ensured that COVID-19 vaccine development was driven by the business interests of pharmaceutical companies rather than a focus on ensuring a people's vaccine was available to everybody.
- Liz Walker and Shanice Regis-Wilkins talk to union activists about the best ways to improve wages and working conditions through collective bargaining.
- Jon Woodward examines how bike lane construction - just like road construction - tends to result in induced demand and changes to transportation patterns.
- Finally, Tria Donaldson writes about the importance of remembering the children buried at residential school sites and to finally end the ongoing discrimination facing Indigenous people.
No comments:
Post a Comment