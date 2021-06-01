Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Robert Hiltz warns against letting the leaders responsible for preventable COVID deaths off the hook as part of an attempt to turn loosened restrictions into a good news story. And Mickey Djuric talks to Nazeem Muhajarine about the dangers of prematurely lifting mask mandates.
- John Woodside offers a reminder that Canada's record on greenhouse gas emissions is the worst in the G7. And Ian Gill points out that we don't need to destroy our planet as the price of achieving any valid measure of well-being.
- Peter Goodman and Niraj Chokshi discuss how reliance on "just in time" supply chains in the interest of short-term profit-making has made us vulnerable to shortages of necessities. And Eric Atkins discusses the centralization of rail as yet another example of concentrated corporate power being used to squeeze profits out of everybody else.
- Matthew Yglesias examines the compelling case for higher taxes on alcohol in light of its damaging social effects.
- Susan Prentice and Pat Armstrong highlight the problems with corporate models of child care and elder care. And Martin Regg Cohn comments on the need to focus on the delivery of services rather than profit motives.
- Finally, Tanya Talaga discusses the work still to be done in finding the Indigenous children buried at residential school sites across Canada. And Alex Boyd, Omar Mosleh and Alex McKeen point out a few of the most likely sites and the stories behind them.
No comments:
Post a Comment