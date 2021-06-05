Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Aaron Derfel writes about the threat posed by the Delta COVID-19 variant. The Leader-Post and Star-Phoenix editorial boards point out the Moe government's rush to "normal" (which includes abandoning even the most basic protections including masking). And Heidi Atter reports on public health advice suggesting that parents remain far more responsible than the Saskatchewan Party intends to be.
- David Milliken and Kate Holton report on the G7's agreement on a global minimum corporate tax - though the modest rate so far leaves a large amount of room for improvement.
- Christopher Nardi reports on the NDP's push to have the auditor general review the CRA's limited resources to audit the richest people and corporations. And Harvey Cashore and Frederic Zalac report on the continued and unchallenged use of tax dodges even after the CRA had labeled them as shams.
- Seth Klein makes the case for a Youth Climate Corps to both provide young people with needed opportunities, and ensure we start the work we need toward a just transition to a clean economy. And David Hughes highlights the stark contrast between the steps needed to avert climate breakdown, and the determination of so many Canadian elites to keep pushing fossil fuels.
- Damian Carrington reports on new warnings from scientists as to how climate-change tipping points may create a domino effect. Sally Brown and Robert James Nicholls explain why sea levels are rising particularly quickly in large cities. And Alexandria Herr reports on Lake Charles, Louisiana's steps toward a planned retreat from land facing regular flooding.
- Finally, Shree Paradkar discusses how the reminder of the genocidal policy behind residential schools should challenge any perception of the "good Canadian". Nancy Dyson speaks up as to what workers saw. within residential schools Justin Ling writes about the school death of Jonnish Saganash as just one of an unconscionable number. And Jorge Barrera reports on the federal government's latest attempts to avoid providing even compensation long after the fact for the cultural loss suffered by residential school survivors, while Brett Forrester points out its concurrent argument against any help for First Nations families who were denied essential services.
