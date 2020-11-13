Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Ricky Leong writes that any meaningful effort to stop the coronavirus has to include enforcement to deal with the people who haven't responded to moral suasion.
- Lauren Mascarenhas reports on the CDC's belated recognition that masks benefit both wearers and others in limiting the spread of COVID-19 And Olivia Goldhill points out that rural areas generally aren't equipped with ultra-cold freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine which has emerged as the most promising vaccine to date.
- Amanda Pfeffer reports on the Ontario PCs' choice to spend extra on investigators to claw back social supports in the midst of the pandemic, rather than doing anything to support people who need it. Andrea Woo highlights the appalling Ontario death toll from the opioid epidemic which is going unaddressed. And Farrah Merali examines the neglect of residents in the province's private long-term care homes - and the lack of any accountability against the corporations responsible.
- Meanwhile, Noor Javed points out how Doug Ford is taking the opportunity to enrich developers at the expense of environmental protection.
- Finally, Umair Haque writes that the core task of Joe Biden's presidency shouldn't be merely to restore some pre-Trump status quo ante, but to rebuild a failing U.S. state. George Monbiot discusses the risk that Donald Trump's rise may simply presage the emergence of a more competent - and more dangerous - autocrat. And David Suzuki notes that the state of the U.S. highlights the importance of fighting injustice in all of its forms.
