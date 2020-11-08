Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman offer another look (PDF) at the growth of income and wealth inequality in the U.S. Andrew Jackson and Toby Sanger examine (PDF) the case for an annual net wealth tax to reduce its severity in Canada. And Carl Meyer reports on the appetite among most Canadians to finally make meaningful progress against inequality, racism and climate change.
- But Bruce Livesey offers a reminder that a capitalist society is antithetical to democratic governance - particularly as inequality becomes more extreme.
- Jordan Leichniz notes that we've seen our own version of the white supremacist movement which has taken so much power in the U.S. Umair Haque comments on the alarming desire among so many Americans to bring about a failed state, rather than a functioning one which includes minorities as proportional partners. And Gwynne Dyer notes that the rest of the world will have reason to be wary of the U.S. based on the likelihood of Trumpism evolving into new forms.
- Daniel Tencer highlights how soaring housing prices reflect a disconnect between theoretical asset values and the real economy. And Roberta Bell reports on the Saskatchewan shelters which have been forced to reduce capacity even as the COVID-19 pandemic creates a far greater need for their services.
- Finally, Graham Thomson writes about Jason Kenney's choice to prioritize politics over science in neglecting the spread of COVID-19. And Bruce Arthur points out the alarmed response of Ontario's medical community to the Ford government's decision to facilitate the further spread of the coronavirus.
