Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Scott Gilmore wonders whether we'll use the lessons of COVID-19 to set up our own "tsunami stones" to prevent future crises. But Tom McCarthy notes
that the U.S. - thanks largely to an administration that has gone out
of its way to avoid acting based on scientific information - is first
set to be swamped by a second wave.
- Sussanne Skidmore discusses the win-win outcomes that result when workers have access to paid sick leave.
- Nick Pettigrew writes about the life of an UK "antisocial behaviour officer" in a system designed to restrict access to the resources people need to live healthy lives.
- David Shukman writes about the impending threat that our climate breakdown could render summers too hot for humans. And Rakteem Katakey reports on Shell's announcement that it's fine with the UK imposing an outright ban on new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030 - signalling the utter folly in building pipelines with no purpose other than to keep pushing oil into a nonexistent market for decades beyond that time.
- But Arthur White-Crummey reports that even as Scott Moe throws every nickel that isn't tied down at extractive fuel sectors, the Saskatchewan Party has destroyed the residential solar energy industry which represents the future of energy in the province.
- Finally, Stephen Maher discusses how the RCMP may be broken (or obsolete) beyond repair. And Doug Cuthand highlights
the need to make recompense for a history which was intended to exclude
Indigenous people (and other minorities) from full involvement in
Canadian life.
