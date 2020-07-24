Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Amanda Follett Hosgood reports
on the environmental damage being done to Wet’suwet’en territory as
(pointless) pipeline construction is again being given precedence over
environmental protection. And Reuters reports
that Zurich has become the latest insurer to decide it doesn't see
TransMountain as an acceptable risk, leaving the public holding the bag
even as the Libs continue to push forward.
- Leah Stokes reports on the $61 million bribery scandal - including both the Speaker of the House and corporate executives - that resulted in Ohio providing massive handouts to nuclear and fossil fuel power operators while shutting down any transition to clean energy.
- Megha Rajagopalan writes about the cosmetic industry's attempts both to push skin lightening as a necessary cosmetic step, and to bully into submission anybody who questioned it.
- Andrea Germanos writes about the Federal Court of Canada's decision striking down the Safe Third Country agreement between Canada and the U.S. on the basis that the latter doesn't actually provide effective protection for refugees.
- Finally, PressProgress discusses the Saskatchewan Party's reliance on corporate donations from Alberta and elsewhere - and the result that Saskatchewan's citizens have been ignored in favour of oil tycoons.
