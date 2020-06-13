Saturday, June 13, 2020

Saturday Afternoon Links

- Aaron Wherry discusses the dramatically different effects of the COVID-19 pandemic based on inequalities in income and privilege. And Katherine Scott draws on Canada's most recent monthly jobs report to highlight the need for a recovery centered on women.

- Meanwhile, Heather Scoffield points out the tone-deaf whining about deficits from Cons who are happy to see people suffer in order to clear government balance sheets for corporate tax cuts.

- Jonathon Gatehouse reports on Doug Ford's refusal to identify the experts who are supposed to be behind his government's ineffective response to the coronavirus. And Kim Siever reports on the UCP's choice to throw millions of dollars at McKinsey to provide cover to attack and privatize Alberta's postsecondary education system.

- Carl Meyer writes about the connection between Canada's subsidies to the fossil fuel sector, and the gap between promises and reality when it comes to climate change.

- Finally, Doug Cuthand writes about the racism embedded in Canada's justice system as it stands. Crawford Kilian examines what might come next after defunding and dismantling existing police institutions, including the prospect of ensuring that our safety is protected by genuine peace officers. Michelle Stewart discusses some of the functions currently in police hands which would be ripe for rethinking. And Wesley Lowery notes how the institutional power of existing police remains largely undisturbed even as the public has reached its breaking point.
Posted by Greg Fingas at 2:03 p.m.
