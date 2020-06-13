Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Aaron Wherry discusses the dramatically different effects of the COVID-19 pandemic based on inequalities in income and privilege. And Katherine Scott draws on Canada's most recent monthly jobs report to highlight the need for a recovery centered on women.
- Meanwhile, Heather Scoffield points out the tone-deaf whining about deficits from Cons who are happy to see people suffer in order to clear government balance sheets for corporate tax cuts.
- Jonathon Gatehouse reports
on Doug Ford's refusal to identify the experts who are supposed to be
behind his government's ineffective response to the coronavirus. And Kim
Siever reports
on the UCP's choice to throw millions of dollars at McKinsey to provide
cover to attack and privatize Alberta's postsecondary education system.
- Carl Meyer writes
about the connection between Canada's subsidies to the fossil fuel
sector, and the gap between promises and reality when it comes to
climate change.
- Finally, Doug Cuthand writes about the racism embedded in Canada's justice system as it stands. Crawford Kilian examines what might come next after defunding and dismantling existing police institutions, including the prospect of ensuring that our safety is protected by genuine peace officers. Michelle Stewart discusses some of the functions currently in police hands which would be ripe for rethinking. And Wesley Lowery notes how the institutional power of existing police remains largely undisturbed even as the public has reached its breaking point.
