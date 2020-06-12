Friday Evening Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- George Monbiot writes that the UK Cons are using their own botched Brexit as an excuse to set up a disaster capitalist's paradise.
- Canadians for Tax Fairness discusses
how the Libs' inclination to attach draconian penalties to their
pandemic income benefit signals the gap in treatment between the wealthy
and the rest of us. And the Tax Justice Network takes note of the modest progress that's been made in so much as registering the beneficial ownership of wealth.
- Kim Siever discusses two of the most important problems in relying on billionaires' charity rather than taxes to fund social priorities.
- Alex Bozikovic wonders why Toronto is refusing to take a golden opportunity to build more affordable housing. And Jolson Lim discusses the risk of a wave of homelessness if the protections set up as COVID-19 first spread are allowed to expire.
- Finally, Meagan Day discusses the connection between ending mass incarceration and strengthening the labour movement. Ratna Omidvar and Leslie Seidle offer their take as to the changes needed to support migrant workers, while Kathleen Harris reports on the employer abuse and risk of disease which represent the status quo. And Allison Hurst examines the diminished wages and working conditions for long-term care workers in British Columbia.
No comments:
Post a Comment