Saturday Morning Links

This and that for your Saturday reading.
- Ed Yong writes about the many complexities surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, including how much we have left to figure out before being able to make any concrete plans.
- Leonardo Trasande and Akhgar Ghassabian discuss how chemicals in our homes may be exacerbating the damage done by COVID-19.
- Claire Kelloway highlights how concentration in food processing and distribution has led to both waste and shortages in the wake of a pandemic which inevitably finds its way into large facilities, while Oliver Laughland and Amanda Holpuch examine how meat plants have become the frontline in the war against the coronavirus. And Licia Corbella discusses how Jason Kenney's government and Alberta meat packers likewise refused to keep workers safe in the face of clear warnings and obvious outbreaks, while Ysh Cabana writes about the abuse and subsequent scapegoating of Filipino workers.
- Edward Ongweso Jr. takes note of the latest research showing that in addition to better protecting health and safety and securing higher wages, unions also make employers more productive. The Los Angeles Times' editorial board highlights the need for improved pay and treatment for food sector workers. But Eric Levitz observes that the Republicans' priority in negotiations around any coronavirus relief is to make workers poorer and less safe, while Steven Greenhouse writes about Donald Trump's choice to order workers to their deaths when COVID-19 spread in overly concentrated workplaces.
- Finally, Justin Ling tests the Libs' claim that they're taking steps to avoid the spread of COVID-19 through Canada's prison system, and finds virtually no work being done to release people whose continued incarceration only endangers themselves and others.
