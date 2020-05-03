Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Jason Warick reports on the concern of doctors that Scott Moe's insistence on reducing protections against the spread of COVID-19 doesn't take into account the health of older or less healthy residents. And Sheri Lecker notes that the social isolation imposed so far - and continued in most existing plans - is particularly difficult for our most vulnerable neighbours.
- Meanwhile, Alicia Bridges reports on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's choice to keep the public in the dark about a Lloydminster outbreak as Moe was pushing the "reopening" line.
- Meredith Haggerty notes that a business lockdown has many consumers rediscovering the concept of thrift. And Michael Roberts examines the psychological effects we can expect even once we move past the direct limitations on activity.
- Heather Scoffield points out that Justin Trudeau's relief plans have failed to respond to the gender effects of the coronavirus crisis. Jeff Booth argues that COVID-19 will allow us to put an end to crony capitalism if we push for that result. And Robert Palmer sees an opportunity to finally apply reasonable taxes to rich people and large corporations, while Atul Shah makes the case to include limits on the use of tax havens as part of the price of public bailouts for businesses.
- Finally, Ian Welsh notes that COVID-19 has exposed our inability to do even basic things like provide personal protective equipment for workers.
