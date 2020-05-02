But I'm sure your local Conservative would argue people are simply being given appropriate incentives to work rather than parenting.This is heartbreaking: One family decided to voluntarily put their two children into a foster home so they could be cared for. https://t.co/jpCxKVDzik— Natascia Lypny (@wordpuddle) May 2, 2020
How do we combat the fallacy that the interests of people whose lives are at stake matter less than the interests of people whose profits are at stake?
Saturday, May 02, 2020
On incentive structures
Sure, this is one possible interpretation of the choices facing low-income parents whose school and child care have been taken away:
