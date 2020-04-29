Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Andrew Nikiforuk highlights where we stand in responding to the coronavirus - including the dangers of declaring victory at a point where there's still every risk of waves of death.
- Janice Braden writes that the Saskatchewan Party's idea of reopening the province involves little more than prioritizing recreation for Scott Moe and his pals while failing to account for the needs of most of the province. And Michael Bramadat-Willcock reports on the particular fear in northern Saskatchewan that declarations that business is going back to the previous normal will undermine the region's attempt to control an existing outbreak.
- Gideon Meyerowitz-Kratz sums up the true nature of "herd immunity" (absent a vaccine) as the sacrifice of human lives to a preventable disease.
- The Globe and Mail's editorial board argues against obsessing over the money which will need to be borrowed to keep people afloat. And as part of a debate within the Star, Martine August highlights how it's far more realistic to expect landlords to forego some rent than to insist on tenants finding a way to pay it in the midst of a lockdown.
- Finally, PressProgress reports on the UPC's move to grab Alberta pensions and funnel them into the hands of AIMCO to fund its oil-sector donors. And Mitchell Beer discusses the appalling demands being made by the fossil fuel lobby to try to capitalize on the COVID-19 crisis.
