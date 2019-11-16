Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- PressProgress highlights the latest example of the obscene concentration of wealth in Canada, as a mere 45 people own more than the GDP of over half the country's provinces and territories.
- Paul Precht dispels any myth that Alberta's anti-tax ideology has anything to do with its economic development. And the Canadian Press confirms with the former CEO of AIMCO that any move to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan has nothing to do with pension security or efficiency.
- Gary Younge comments on the unfair advantage the UK Cons get from that country's corporate media. And Aditya Chakrabortty notes that the Cons have also used public money to lie about the damage done by their cruel austerity measures.
- Mehreen Khan reports on the Netherlands' shift away from exceptionally high speed limits due to their climate impact. And Ben Parfitt points out the large public subsidies for fossil fuels in British Columbia - largely due to the continuation of credits which were once intended to spur unproven types of development, but became seen as an entitlement by the industry.
- Finally, Jerry Dias and Andrew Bernhard write that it's long past time for foreign media corporations which make massive profits in Canada to start contributing - both by paying taxes, and by generating Canadian content.
