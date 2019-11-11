Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Daniel Tencer reports on Ray Dalio's recognition that the economic system which made him a multi-billionaire is broken. And Harvey Cashore, Chelsea Gomez and Gillian Findlay report on the Liberal-connected tycoons who lobbied against any steps to stop the offshoring of wealth.
- Tom Conway discusses how employers are spying on their workers in order to increase their level of control while shutting down any attempts to unionize. Matthew Van Dongen notes that Hamilton's bus drivers face the need to strike just to secure real bathroom breaks. And Alex McKeen reports on Ravinder Singh's courageous steps to expose the exploitation of temporary foreign workers - and the need for our immigration system to ensure workers aren't punished for doing so.
- Mitchell Anderson examines Alberta's history of throwing away its natural resources. And Linda McQuaig offers a reminder that Canada has previously benefited from publicly-owned drug research and manufacturing.
- The Canadian Press reports on the food insecurity facing nearly half of the families living on First Nations in Canada.
- Finally, Murray Mandryk discusses how the Saskatchewan Party's callous response to reports about lead in the water in Saskatchewan cities reflects a government which is itself in dire need of replacement.
