Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Rylan Higgins argues that it's long past time to move beyond a boom-and-bust oilpatch economy. And Ryan Meili writes
that workers and residents alike stand to benefit from a shift to clean
energy - including through the solar industry which was so abruptly
shut down by the Moe government.
- But Wal van Lierop highlights how the fossil fuel sector is instead being subsidized - with the effect of stalling the transition to cleaner energy. And Mia Rabson reports that a promised federal inventory and review of fossil fuel subsidies is behind schedule.
- All of which means that it's no surprise that Canada is far behind our international peers in addressing greenhouse gas emissions - even as the global trends and goals fall short of what's needed to avoid catastrophic climate breakdown.
- Paul Krugman points out how the Trump administration's promotion of pollution will result in easily-preventable deaths. And the Price Of Oil project has mapped out the tens of thousands of documented oil spills in Saskatchewan as a vivid indication of the damage done by poorly-regulated polluters.
- Finally, Moira Wyton reports on the Kenney UCP's biased survey intended to grease the skids to remove protections for workers. And Mark Thompson and David Fairey make the case for British Columbia to launch an inquiry into gig work to ensure that workers aren't exploited by corporations avoiding the normal responsibilities of an employer.
