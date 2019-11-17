Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Chris Hedges writes about the damage oligarchs are doing to humanity and the planet. And Dominic Rushe points out how whiny the people who have rigged the economy toward their own concentration of obscene wealth become when they face the slightest hint of being asked to contribute to the common good.
- David Roberts writes that Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings represent what may be the most important clash of truth against the Republican noise machine. And Drew Anderson discusses how any talk about Alberta separation mirrors the U.S. Republican instinct to try to choose an electorate willing to endorse policies which will never be supported on a national scale.
- Duncan Cameron calls out Jason Kenney's fake populism. And Scott Schmidt writes that Kenney's posturing against Ottawa is intended as a distraction from the harm he's doing to his own province.
- Speaking of which, Ali Hogg's discussion of how "religious freedom" laws serve as a cover for bigotry is entirely applicable to the UCP's introduction of Bill 207 to deny health care based on religious dogma.
- Finally, Andy Beckett writes that Labour's forceful progressive push is redefining what's possible in the UK. And Meagan Day points out that American voters have a much-needed option to vote for more freedom from bosses both in terms of work hours and personal control.
