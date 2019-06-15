Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- The Globe and Mail's editorial board points out the gross dishonesty of Jason Kenney, Scott Moe and other spokesflacks for the oil sector who are looking to turn the slightest hint of consideration of the environment and Indigenous rights into grounds for a civil war. And Melanee Thomas discusses the dangers of deliberately inflaming anger over fabricated slights as a political strategy.
- Meanwhile, Sharon Riley and Sarah Cox expose the massive amount of lobbying the oil industry poured into the unelected Senate to undermine any consideration of the public interest. And Riley also points out how the biggest oil companies and their executives are conspicuously avoiding the slump being used an excuse for attacks on public services and workers.
- Dominic Dudley reports on the continuing trend of fossil fuels becoming unaffordable compared to renewable alternatives. And in contrast, Brendan Haley writes about the opportunity for Canada to lead in the industries of the future by investing in green technology rather than a dying fossil fuel sector.
- Andrew Coyne notes that the Libs' recently-announced refusal to follow through on a necessary next phase of a carbon price can only be taken to signal that they're abandoning even Stephen Harper's emission reduction targets.
- Finally, Thomas Walkom writes that pharmacare makes sense now just as it did five-plus decades ago when it was included as part of Tommy Douglas' plan for medicare - meaning that it's long past time to implement a universal pharmacare system.
