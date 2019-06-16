Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Michal Rozworski examines the factors which have contributed to Canada's ongoing housing crisis, including public austerity, consumer debt and undue speculation. Dan Fumano points out how homelessness is growing in Vancouver despite a few preliminary steps being taken to provide long-absent housing, while Jennifer Ackerman notes that the same goes for Regina where increased vacancy rates haven't helped matters for people who can't afford the units left empty by the market. And Fatima Syed notes that multigenerational homes may play a role in ensuring that more people have access to the housing they need.
- Morris Pearl wonders why anybody still attempts to claim that trickle-down economics produce anything but an increased concentration of wealth at the top in the face of decades of evidence to the contrary. And Andrew MacLeod reports that George Abbott, a prominent B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, is finally recognizing the folly of declaring that tax giveaways for the rich somehow pay for themselves (if only long after holding the power to do something with that knowledge).
- Meanwhile, Margaride Jorge theorizes that it should be possible to ensure that U.S. politicians begin to act on the public's desire for more taxes on the rich and a more egalitarian economic system.
- Pam Palmater offers a needed reminder that Indigenous rights aren't contingent on public opinion. Daphne Bramham writes that one of the key takeaways from the report of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women should be increased recognition of the ongoing reality of human trafficking in Canada. And Kyle Edwards points out that another area demanding followup is the link between resource extraction and the exploitation of Indigenous women.
- Finally, Chris writes about the importance of acting against homophobia in all of its forms, not only the most extreme examples such as the violent attack against her on a UK bus.
