New column day

Here, on how the developing issue of plastic pollution has brought out the worst in both PR-focused Liberals and regressive Conservatives alike.
For further reading...
- The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has discussed the growth of giant oceanic garbage patches. And Alyin Woodward reports on new research showing how microplastics are accumulating in even larger masses in deep ocean environments.
- Elizabeth Royte discussed the previous uncertainty as to how microplastics might affect humans, while Michelle Ghoussoub reports on new research from the University of Victoria showing how many microplastics we consume.
- The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment has dealt with the plan to get to zero plastic waste here.
- Charlie Smith previously reported on NDP MP Gord Johns' motion on ending marine plastic pollution, then offered that needed context for the Libs' announcement.
- CBC News reported on the Libs' recent announcement as well as Andrew Scheer's response.
