Sunday Morning Links

- Angela Rayner writes about the distinction between limited social mobility and genuine social justice, while highlighting UK Labour's commitment to the latter:
(T)he role of our education system is not just about helping a lucky, talented few rise to the top, but about ensuring that everyone can realise their potential. People sometimes point to me as someone who had a difficult start but got on in life as evidence that anyone can succeed on their own. But actually my life shows the exact opposite. Any success I have had is thanks to Labour governments that provided the council house, minimum wage, tax credits and Sure Start children’s centre that enabled me to achieve it.- Robert Kennedy writes about the latest climate breakdown scenarios from the Breakthrough National Center for Climate Restoration. And David Climenhaga points out that it's essential for health care workers (and others) to point out the effects of climate change in their areas of work and expertise, rather than accepting instructions to ignore the widespread effects of our climate crisis.
That is social justice. Not one person doing better than the people they grew up with, but all of us working together to give everyone the chance to reach their full potential. The very opposite of what the Tories believe or do.
Focusing solely on social mobility not only disregards overall levels of inequality and poverty, but it implies that only a few talented people deserve to escape what they were born into, thereby legitimising the inequality that holds millions back.
...
We won’t stand for a society in which only a lucky few succeed while inequality and poverty hold back millions. We will focus on social justice, not just social mobility, to build a society in which everyone can develop their talented and succeed regardless of their background.
- Amanda Garris reports on the new revelations about the severe underestimation of methane gas emissions from the fertilizer industry. And Natan Obed discusses how Inuit people stand to face some of the most severe results of a climate breakdown, while Doyle Rice points out the number of heat-related deaths in the U.S. which will only be exacerbated by further climate deterioration.
- Finally, Leyland Cecco reports on the latest from the UN special rapporteur on toxic chemicals who has pointed out how Canada has chosen to ignore Indigenous rights by subjecting First Nations to toxic pollutants. Chris Arsenault exposes Titan Minerals' environmental violations in Peru (which appear to have been ignored until they became useful for corporate machinations). And Elizabeth Weise reports on the damage to our oceans from plastic pollution which goes far beyond readily-observable garbage patches.
