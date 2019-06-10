Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Phil Dzikiy discusses how GE is already losing massive amounts of money due to its incorrect assumption that fossil fuels would be profitable. And Brad Plumer points out that far more corporations are recognizing the need to plan for the fallout from a climate breakdown in the very near future.
- Vik Adhopia reports on the work of researchers to ensure that eye drop dosages reflect what will actually make the best possible use of medications, after pharmaceutical corporations have chosen to instead encourage spillage and waste. And Cherise Seucharan reports on the NDP's plan to treat access to contraceptives as a basic need rather than a profit centre.
- Bob Bell points out how the right-wing push toward more alcohol sales and consumption produces ill effects for public health and government budgets alike.
- Finally, Andrew Rawnsley writes about the disconnect between the UK's archaic first-past-the-post electoral system and the will of the public. And the NDP has unveiled its plan for electoral reform - featuring a commitment to implement a system of proportional representation, while building in a referendum once the public is in a position to judge its options from experience rather than reactionary fearmongering.
