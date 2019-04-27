Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Lana Payne highlights how the fight over carbon taxes fits into a broader framework of class warfare - and how the right's climate nihilism needs to be met with solutions which will include workers in the benefits of an economic transition.
- Elise Stolte discusses how Edmonton has benefited from a carbon price which has reduced pollution from coal-generated power. And Lindsey Kines reports on the push by Victoria's city council for free public transit.
- Meanwhile, Steve Rukavina reports
that Montreal is moving toward a ban on single-use plastic and
styrofoam containers. And Ivan Watson, Jo Shelley, Sugam Pokharel and
Ushar Daniele point out
that we may not have a choice in the need to reduce our waste as
Malaysia has become the latest dumping ground to decide it's not going
to accept it anymore.
- Mathew Lawrence writes about Common Wealth's push to democratize the UK's economy as an important step in ensuring we recognize (and benefit from) our shared interests. And Tom Sandborn's review of Leigh Phillips and Michal Rozworski's The People’s Republic of Walmart reminds us that planning can serve public ends as well as profit motives.
- Finally, Hanna Rosin discusses how reduced empathy breaks the interpersonal bonds necessary for a functional society.
No comments:
Post a Comment