Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- James Whittingham argues that the time for climate action measured in small household tweaks has long since passed. And Yanis Varoufakis and David Adler discuss the need for an International Green New Deal, while Stephen Buhler writes that oil industry workers recognize the importance of a Canadian version while worrying about being left behind in a transition process.
- Meanwhile, Kori Sidaway highlights
how refineries are capitalizing on the right-wing carbon tax hysteria
by taking far more in windfall profits than any increase attributable to
new taxes (including in provinces where the federal carbon tax doesn't
apply).
- Global Witness points out
how trillions of dollars are being dumped into developing new fossil
fuel projects which are entirely incompatible with averting climate
breakdown. And Phil Willon reports that California may be joining Norway and other forward-thinking jurisdictions by defying Justin Trudeau's blinkered spin and taking action to limit any additional dirty energy development.
- The Canadian Press reports on Canada's painfully slow progress in catching up to the developed world on combating corporate corruption. And Ed Finn offers a reminder that our financial system has been set up to ensure that public projects are funded so as to produce private bank profits.
- Finally, Robert Benzie reports on the billion-dollar public price tag attached to Doug Ford's belief that beer is the only thing that matters. And Randy Robinson notes that Ford is slashing funding for flood protection just as rising waters threaten numerous Ontario communities.
